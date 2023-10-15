Mozambique to Miss Key Players for Nigeria Friendly

Joseph Obisesan
Mozambique
Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye (2nd R) is tackled by Mozambique's Amadu (L). (Photo by JOHN WESSELS/AFP via Getty Images)

In an unfortunate turn of events, the Mambas of Mozambique will be without the services of three key players in the upcoming international friendly against Nigeria.

Mozambique is scheduled play against Nigeria at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão on Monday.

 

 

According to local publication Folha de Maputo, the trio of David Malembana, Mexer Sitoe, and Clesio Bauque will not be able to feature in the game for different reasons.

Malembana, a defender, has been ruled out of the match due to an injury. Mexer Sitoe, on the other hand, could not make the trip to Portugal for administrative reasons.

Tragically, Clesio Bauque is excused from the game due to the devastating loss of his brother.

 

In addition to these absences, there is also concern over the availability of some of the invited players.

Shaquille, Edmilson Dove, Ernani, Dominguez, Dário, Dayo, and Ivan were left behind in Maputo when the contingent departed.

Unfortunately, they were unable to obtain a visa to Portugal as they were away in Angola when others had their visas processed.

