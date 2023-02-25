Mozambique Coach Monteiro Plots Nigeria’s Fall

Ahead of their last group match against the Nigeria at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mozambique head coach Dario Monteiro believes his team must have confidence they can defeat Saturday’s opponent.

The Young Os Mambas have one point from their previous two games in the competition.

It would be a make-or-mar tie for Mozambique, as well as for Nigeria because the latter must win the game to nurse the hope of qualifying for the quarter-final, while Nigeria must win to be sure of a quarter-final ticket as well.

Mozambique coach, Dario Monteiro, however, has admitted that it would be a difficult task to beat the Flying Eagles, but they have to give their best to get the result needed

“We need a win and we will try our best to get it,” Monteiro told journalists.

“We know that it’s a complicated match and it’s not easy to play against Nigeria; they’re strong, but we will try our best. We had two strong matches and two strong teams.”