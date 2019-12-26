Mourinho rules Tottenham out of move for expensive Osimhen

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says it will be difficult for a new face to arrive at the at the Club in January transfer window

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is one of the players linked with a move to Mourinho’s team ahead of the January transfer window.

Mourinho has now respond to the rumors linking his side with some players and he doesn’t need to sign new players next month as he believes he has a squad capable of finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

However he admitted the Club will only do business in the market with their eyes open.

“I am at Tottenham Hotspur. I know the profile of the club, I know the project, I know the vision, I know the objectives,” Mourinho said.

“I know that in our transfer market we are going just to react to things that can happen to us in the market. Like I was saying if some player leaves we need to adapt to it.

“But we are never going to be the kings of the market, attacking important targets, fighting with clubs that are ready by their profile and philosophy to splash the cash and to go to the important targets.

“We need to do our things in an intelligent way, a creative way, and I repeat I like the players that I have. He said.

Osimhen is the hottest property in French league this season with ten league goals to his name.

Reports claimed Lille will only entertain a club record bid for the player which will eclipse the £72m Arsenal paid for Nikola Pepe last summer.