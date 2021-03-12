Motsepe Emerges CAF President, Pinnick wins FIFA Council Seat Election

President of CAF Patrice Motsepe is pictured during a break at the 43rd CAF General Assembly, on March 12, 2021, in the Moroccan capital Rabat. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

South African Billionaire Businessman and Owner of PSL club Mamelodi Sundowns Patrice Motsepe has emerged President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Friday, in Rabat – Morocco.

Motsepe became CAF’s 7th President, unopposed after other candidates pulled out of the race and former President, Ahmad was disqualified.

 

The 59 year-old will hold office for the next four years.

 

In the 43rd CAF General Assembly, elections into the FIFA Council were also held.

 

NFF President Amaju Pinnick won his FIFA Council seat election defeating Malawi’s Walter Nyamilandou.

 

Meanwhile, Pinnick will also become CAF’s 5th Vice President alongside Augustin Senghor (VP), Ahmed Yahya (2nd VP), Souleiman Waberi (3rd VP) and Fouzi Lekjaa (4th VP).

