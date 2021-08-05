Most Wanted! Almeria’s Sadiq Umar nets brace in 2-1 win over Real Betis

Almeria forward Sadiq Umar scored either side of Rober’s goal as the Rojiblancos defeated Real Betis in a pre-season win on Wednesday.

Umar netted his first inside the opening 11 minutes of the encounter, but his goal was cancelled out six minutes later by the 20 year-old Spaniard.

However, in the 30th minute though, the Nigerian bagged his brace to restore Almeria’s lead going into the break.

No further goals were scored and for Umar like many times last season, was the hero for Almeria again.

Although he’s expected to leave the club if Almeria receives a serious official bid, the 24 year-old is keeping his focus on getting into shape ahead of the new season.