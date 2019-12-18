Former Nigeria and West Brom defender Ifeanyi Udeze has flipped a can of worm that is sure to send alarm bells ringing off the hook following his admittance that most Nigerian players in Europe are Age Cheats.

Udeze, 39, was capped 35 times for Nigeria and played for PAOK Thessaloniki before moving to the EPL.

He played the most of his professional career in Europe, but has said poor documentation of birth records in the Country made it easy for footballers to exploit the system.

“As long as you were born in Nigeria before travelling to Europe; to play football, you must have falsified your age,” Udeze said during his radio show [Ifeanyi Udeze’s Dairy] on Brila FM.

“It’s a common practice in Nigeria as well as most parts of Africa and South America, so it isn’t just a Nigerian thing.

“However, the bigger problem is how blatant some players do this thing in Nigeria. You’ll find footballers older than 35 posing as 18 year-olds.

“Am not the first to admit age cheating exists here, Okocha (Jay-Jay), West (Taribo) and some others have mentioned this in the past.”