Moses to see out Fenerbahce loan deal

Ex-international Victor Moses has hinted he would see out the remainder of his contract with Fenerbahce amid speculations linking him with a return to parent club Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Moses, 29, was shipped out by Chelsea on an 18-month loan deal in January, after failing to cut it under ex-Blues manager Maurizio Sarri.

He has played only six games this season, scoring once and has failed to make a real impression on boss Ersun Yanal.

The ex-Wigan winger scored and laid on an assist in his first game for the club – in their win over Gaziantep on matchday-1.

But since then a muscular injury and consequent lack of good form have seen him miss a huge chunk of the season.

He regained fitness in October, but suffered a relapse of his injury, which has ruled him out of action until January 2020.

“Injuries affected me, but I will make a real contribution to the team in the league’s second half,” Moses said, according to quotes carried by Fotomac.

The former Super Eagles star is under contract at Chelsea until the end of the 2020-21 season.