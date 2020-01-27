Moses to Inter Milan is No Coincidence – Taribo West

Former Inter Milan defender Taribo West has described the Club’s signing of Victor Moses as a necessity, following the Nigerian Winger’s move to the Nerazzurri.

Moses, 29, completed a loan move to Inter from Premier League side Chelsea after his 18-month loan at Fenerbahce was cut short.

The Nigerian teamed up with former Blues’ boss Antonio Conte, who he played a starring role for in the 2016-17 Premier League winning season.

The pair also won the 2018 FA Cup at Chelsea with a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Taribo, who played 64 times for the Italian giants during his two-year spell at the club, believes Conte has made the right decision signing the Nigerian winger.

“From here I follow the team almost every week. And I look at the market: the club is building a strong team. Moses was needed, he will be able to make the difference,” Taribo said in an interview quoted on m.fcinternews.it.

When quizzed on what Moses will bring to the table, the former Nigeria defender answered :

“Experience and mentality: he wore heavy jerseys and won at Chelsea, with Conte.

“He wanted it, it is no coincidence. Furthermore, on a technical level, he has a good foot, he is fast and he scores. His purchase is good news for Nigeria and the African continent in general.”

Umotong Delighted with Brighton’s Cup Win over Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion forward, Ini-Abasi Umotong was pleased to see her side progress to the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup following Sunday’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Umotong was instrumental as the Seagulls booked a place in the next round of the cup competition after the dramatic win over Aston Villa.

The Nigerian forward fired the visitors in front from the penalty spot inside the opening 12th minutes.

But, Brighton’s celebrations was cut short when Aston Villa leveled matters two minutes later through Mel Johnson.

Amanda Nilden restored the visitors’ lead in the 25th minute, while Aileen Whelan added the third fifteen minutes later as Brighton went into the break with a 3-1 advantage.

In the second half, the Championship outfit pulled one goal back but the Women’s Super League team held on late to seal a place in the next round of the competition.

Reacting to victory, Umotong was delighted to play a role in her team’s victory.

“It was good to score the penalty, especially after last time (missing in the Continental League Cup earlier this month against Manchester United).

“The girls gave me a lot of confidence, which was really nice, so I took a lot of belief from them when I stepped up to take it,” She said in a statement on the club’s official website.