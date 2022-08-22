Moses Simon wasteful in Nantes defeat

Nantes are winless in the opening three games of the season following this weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Marseille.

In a pulsating game at the Stade Velodrome, the hosts snatched a fortuitous victory, owing to an 82nd minute own goal – although they had dominated in the game.

A cagey game from the kick off, no goals were recorded until quite late in the second half – after two big misses by Moses Simon.

The first, Simon blasted over the cross bar and the second miss was from a similar position as his curled effort was beaten away by the goalkeeper.

Chancel Mbemba broke the deadlock in the 70th minute, but the visitors leveled up eight minutes later from the penalty spot after the sending off of Samuel Gigot (76′) for a second yellow.

Ludovic Blas converted from the spot to give his side some hope, however, it was quickly dashed when Nicolas Pallois’ own goal in the 82nd minute restored Marseille’s lead.