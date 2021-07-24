Moses Simon shows impressive pre-season form in Nantes win against Stade Brestois

Moses Simon was in electric form for Nantes in the 3-1 pre-season friendly win against Stade Brestois on Saturday at the Stade Francis Le Blé in Brest.

The first chance of the game fell to the Nigerian winger, after a beautifully worked sequence of play his shot went narrowly wide on the up right.

Nantes will however get their breakthrough not too long after, Renaud Emond’s header connecting perfectly from a corner kick gave them the lead (5′).

Twelves minutes later the hosts drew level through Benin Republic forward Steve Mounie. A well connected header beat the Canaries goalkeeper to tie the game.

But, the visitors will regain the lead and Moses was involved, beating his marker on the flank before playing a teammate through, who laid the ball in cut back to allow Roli Perreira fire into the net.

Antoine Kombouaré kept the Nigerian on after the resumption and the winger’s electric pace and dazzling run would have yielded a goal, but for the Brestois goalkeeper who scuttled an attempt from Moses.

It didn’t stop Nantes from scoring though and they wrapped up the game with another fine goal.

Emond (61′) finding the bottom left corner from an angled shot, unmarked and play through inside the box.

Moses was replaced in the 70th minute making way for Anthony Limbombe.

The match was the Canaries fourth friendly in pre-season and they will play against FC Lorient on Wednesday before the season opener against AS Monaco.