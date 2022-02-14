Moses Simon scores match winner for Nantes, Bonke impressive in Lorient draw against Monaco

Moses Simon struck a perfect free kick to score the only goal on the day as Nantes defeated Stade de Reims at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday.

Simon found the back of the net from a set piece for his third league goal of the season and securing a three points for the Canaries against the 10-man Reims.



The win moved them up into the top half of the league after 24 round of matches with just two points separating Nantes from European football next season.

Bonke impresses in Lorient draw against AS Monaco

Innocent Bonke made his second league appearance for FC Lorient at the weekend, helping his side pick up a point against AS Monaco.

Bonke was handed 90 minutes in the Ligue Un encounter and in consecutive games since his move from Malmo FF in January.

Meanwhile, his Nigerian compatriot Terem Moffi also started the game at the Stade Louis II, but was replaced on the hour mark.