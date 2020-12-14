Moses Simon rues Nantes’ home draw against Dijon

Moses Simon has expressed disappointment after Nantes’ home draw against Dijon in Ligue Un on Sunday, but insists there are positives to take away from the match.

Simon gave Nantes the lead in the first half via a penalty kick, but the away team fought back to equalize in the second half, through Moussa Konate in the 54th minute.

The Nigerian almost got his team back in front again, but his shot was saved by the Dijon goalkeeper and both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Reacting to the result, the Winger said it was the result they wanted but insist the team will continue to work hard to turn their season around.

“It was a good fight from the boys not what we wanted, but we will keep working hard and focus on the next game together we are stronger,” he wrote on his social media account after the draw at the Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau.

Les Canaris remain 14th on the table after 14 games.