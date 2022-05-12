Moses Simon rested in Nantes win against Champions League chasing Stade Rennes

By
Adebanjo
-
0
79
Moses Simon after a Ligue 1 match. (Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Nantes continued their winning ways as they followed up the Coupe de France triumph with Wednesday’s 2-1 comeback win against Rennes at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Nantes Manager Antoine Kombouaré rested some of his star players including Nigerian winger Moses Simon.
Simon was a spectator on the bench for the entire game as he watched his side scuppered the chances of Stade Rennes picking up a UEFA Champions League ticket.
Themselves, the Yellow Canaries cannot finish higher than sixth position in the standings this season, but the Club will get a Europa League position.
It was the visitors who started off like a house on fire and Flavien Tait gave them a 32nd minute lead.
But the hosts turned it all around, first Kalifa Coulibaly found the back of the net on the stroke of half-time, before Nicolas Pallois closed the game out with his goal in the 71st minute.

 

 

 

Feyenoord win without Dessers… stretch unbeaten streak to 10 games

 

On Wednesday at De Adelaarshorst Feyenoord snatched a 1-0 win courtesy Bryan Linsen’s 71st minute goal to close out the tie with back to back wins.

Feyenoord were without Cyriel Dessers, the Forward was named as a substitute, but he did not get minutes.
Dessers was rested, but could get minutes in the final league match this weekend against FC Twente.
The Nigerian has been crucial to Feyenoord’s campaign this term, with Eight goals and 2 assists in the league, and 10 goals in 12 appearances in the Europa Conference League.
With the result in midweek, Arne Slot’s men are now on a 10-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here