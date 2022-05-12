Moses Simon rested in Nantes win against Champions League chasing Stade Rennes

Nantes continued their winning ways as they followed up the Coupe de France triumph with Wednesday’s 2-1 comeback win against Rennes at the Stade de la Beaujoire.
Nantes Manager Antoine Kombouaré rested some of his star players including Nigerian winger Moses Simon.
Simon was a spectator on the bench for the entire game as he watched his side scuppered the chances of Stade Rennes picking up a UEFA Champions League ticket.
Themselves, the Yellow Canaries cannot finish higher than sixth position in the standings this season, but the Club will get a Europa League position.
It was the visitors who started off like a house on fire and Flavien Tait gave them a 32nd minute lead.
But the hosts turned it all around, first Kalifa Coulibaly found the back of the net on the stroke of half-time, before Nicolas Pallois closed the game out with his goal in the 71st minute.
