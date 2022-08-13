Moses Simon responds to Transfer rumors with big statement against Lille

Moses Simon may be linked with a move to the English Premier League, but the winger doesn’t seem to have his head turned by all that distraction as he inspired FC Nantes in the Ligue 1 clash against Lille.
Simon, who has been mentioned in every possible transfer conversation in England, Spain and even in France, was thrown into the fray at the Stade de la Beaujoire.
The 27 year-old was even reported to have agreed personal wages with a PL club, but on Friday night he was on the score sheet – a further boost for his profile.
He scored in the first half, smashing home from inside the box to put the Canaries ahead at home.
Moses Simon got three two more shots in the game, completed a joint game high 6 dribbles and 2 attempted tackles.
Nantes didn’t consolidate on the 28th minute goal – although they had played second fiddle in the encounter.
Eventually, Lille found their way back into the game and in the 76th minute, second half substitute Ismaily rounded off a smooth team goal.
⏱ 82′ I 𝑬𝒏𝒔𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒍𝒆 👊
La Beaujoire pousse, nos Canaris poussent, alors… 𝗢𝗡 𝗬 𝗖𝗥𝗢𝗜𝗧 !
1-1 I #FCNLOSC
— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) August 12, 2022