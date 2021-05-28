Moses Simon push Nantes ahead in Relegation Survival Battle against Toulouse

Moses Simon and Nantes took a first leg road advantage at Toulouse to brighten their chances of retaining their Ligue Un status.

Simon provided the first goal, setting up Ludovic Blas to grab the opener (10′).

He dropped a pass for the Frenchman just past the half way point and the Nantes number 10 ran through on goal before slotting past the goalkeeper from an acute angle.

The hosts responded nine minutes later, Deiver Machado pulling them level and giving the Ligue 2 side momentum.

However, Nantes struck again and only three minutes after the game was brought level.

Randal Kolo Muani pouncing on a rebound of Kalifa Coulibaly’s earlier saved shot.

Going into the break Nantes controlled the encounter and a goalless second half ensured the Canaries left Stadium de Toulouse on the front foot.

The return-leg is scheduled for 30th May, at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.