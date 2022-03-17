Moses Simon on Olympique Marseille’s radar

Olympique de Marseille are said to be interested in Nantes winger Moses Simon and an official bid could be made for his services at the end of the season.
Simon has been in inspired form this season, contributing 3goals and 7assists this season, while also leading Les Canaris to a place in the Coupe de France Final.
ensemble nous l’avons fait💛💚💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/5UKjiBdIYm
— MSimon27 (@Simon27Moses) March 3, 2022
Reports in France are linking Marseille’s interest to the Nigerian based on the Club President, Pablo Longoria’s open admiration for the winger.