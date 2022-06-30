Moses Simon nominated for CAF POTY Award, Senegal dominates 30-man list

Moses Simon has been nominated for the African Footballer of the Year.
Simon, 26, was Nigeria’s stand out player at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and had a brilliant season with FC Nantes.
The Winger’s form in Cameroon earlier this year was crucial to Nigeria reaching the second round of the AFCON where the team was eliminated by Tunisia.
In Ligue 1, Moses contributed 6 goals and 8 assists in one of Nantes’ best league performances since their league triumph in 2000.
The Canaries were also crowned Coupe de France winners and the Nigerian’s contribution in the cup run was equally significant.
In a series of tweets, Thursday, CAF released the list of nominees for the different Men’s, National teams and Club categories for the Awards scheduled for August.
AFCON winner Sadio Mane, Egypt’s captain and Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah as well as Premier League winner Riyad Mahrez were among the 30 nominees.
The list was dominated by Senegal (5), with Egypt and Morocco coming in as the closest with 4 nominees each.
🇩🇿✖️1
🇧🇫✖️3
🇨🇲✖️3
🇰🇲✖️1
🇨🇮✖️2
🇪🇬✖️4
🇬🇲✖️1
🇬🇳✖️1
🇲🇱✖️3
🇲🇦✖️4
🇳🇬✖️1
🇸🇳✖️5
🇹🇳✖️1
30 players from 13 countries contending to sit on the throne of African football. 👑
Your preliminary nominations for the #CAFAwards2022 Player of the Year 📝 pic.twitter.com/FZGiM7ugxP
— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2022
Men’s Coach of the Year, Young Player and Interclub Player of the year are some.of the Categories listed.