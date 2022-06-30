Moses Simon nominated for CAF POTY Award, Senegal dominates 30-man list

Nigeria's forward Moses Simon poses with the man of the match trophy afetr the Group D Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Nigeria and Sudan at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 15, 2022. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)

Moses Simon has been nominated for the African Footballer of the Year.

Simon, 26, was Nigeria’s stand out player at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and had a brilliant season with FC Nantes.
The Winger’s form in Cameroon earlier this year was crucial to Nigeria reaching the second round of the AFCON where the team was eliminated by Tunisia.
In Ligue 1, Moses contributed 6 goals and 8 assists in one of Nantes’ best league performances since their league triumph in 2000.
The Canaries were also crowned Coupe de France winners and the Nigerian’s contribution in the cup run was equally significant.
In a series of tweets, Thursday, CAF released the list of nominees for the different Men’s, National teams and Club categories for the Awards scheduled for August.
AFCON winner Sadio Mane, Egypt’s captain and Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah as well as Premier League winner Riyad Mahrez were among the 30 nominees.
The list was dominated by Senegal (5), with Egypt and Morocco coming in as the closest with 4 nominees each.

Men’s Coach of the Year, Young Player and Interclub Player of the year are some.of the Categories listed.

 

The Women’s Categories will be released on July 5.

