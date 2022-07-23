Moses Simon, Moffi… Dennis, Aribo Pre-season Updates

Moses Simon. (Photo by Eddy Lemaistre/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

A pre-season meeting between Nantes and FC Lorient means also a chanced encounter between two Nigerians, both Moses Simon and Terem Moffi were available.

Crucial players for their teams, both Simon and Moffi were on for the entire duration of the game which went down, Saturday, at Stade Moreau Defarges.

 

 

Neither scored, but two goals and each in either half from academy graduate Lohann Doucet (15′) and Ludovic Blas (74′) settled the contest – in favor of Nantes.
Meanwhile Nantes – French Cup winners – will be back in action in pre-season (vs Rennes) this Wednesday, before the season’s curtain raiser in the Trophee des Champions against League Champions on July 31.
On their part, Lorient will get the new Ligue 1 season up under way with a date on the road against Rennes.

 

 

 

Stalemate between Watford, Southampton

 

Pre-season continued for Watford and Southampton this weekend as they sides clashed but the game ended goalless.

For the Hornets, Emmanuel Dennis and Tom Dele-Bashiru started, while Joe Aribo was named in the starting XI for the Saints.
The first half ended goalless, and in the second half both Coaches would go on to make changes – more from the Watford Boss.
William Troost-Ekong was called off the bench and the duo of Dele-Bashiru and Dennis were also replaced. The same happened in the other team, with Aribo taken off in the 70th minute.
Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was on the bench the entire duration of the match.
However, no goals would eventually be scored and the sides will continue their respective pre-seasons.

