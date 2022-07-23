Moses Simon, Moffi… Dennis, Aribo Pre-season Updates

A pre-season meeting between Nantes and FC Lorient means also a chanced encounter between two Nigerians, both Moses Simon and Terem Moffi were available.
Crucial players for their teams, both Simon and Moffi were on for the entire duration of the game which went down, Saturday, at Stade Moreau Defarges.
📍 Stade Moreau-Defarges.#FCNFCL pic.twitter.com/e82g53RFqM
— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) July 23, 2022
Neither scored, but two goals and each in either half from academy graduate Lohann Doucet (15′) and Ludovic Blas (74′) settled the contest – in favor of Nantes.
Meanwhile Nantes – French Cup winners – will be back in action in pre-season (vs Rennes) this Wednesday, before the season’s curtain raiser in the Trophee des Champions against League Champions on July 31.
On their part, Lorient will get the new Ligue 1 season up under way with a date on the road against Rennes.
