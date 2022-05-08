Moses Simon meets Coupe Charles Simon… Nantes end 21-year Cup drought

At the sound of the final whistle in the Coupe de France final on Saturday the feelings of relief, joy and a sense of triumph overcame Moses Simon his Nantes teammates and Manager Antoine Kombouaré.
It has been a long arduous 21-year journey for Nantes since their last silverware and the Cup journey through the round of 64 until the big stage in the final at Stade de France seemed like it was destined to be.
For Nantes’ Nigerian star, Simon it’s a more remarkable feat as he adds the Coupe Charles Simon to his trophy cabinet.
