Moses Simon meets Coupe Charles Simon… Nantes end 21-year Cup drought

Moses Simon hugs the Coupe Charles Simon trophy. Nantes beat OGC Nice in the Coupe de France final to win their 4th title. Photo | Twitter (Simon27Moses)

At the sound of the final whistle in the Coupe de France final on Saturday the feelings of relief, joy and a sense of triumph overcame Moses Simon his Nantes teammates and Manager Antoine Kombouaré.

It has been a long arduous 21-year journey for Nantes since their last silverware and the Cup journey through the round of 64 until the big stage in the final at Stade de France seemed like it was destined to be.
For Nantes’ Nigerian star, Simon it’s a more remarkable feat as he adds the Coupe Charles Simon to his trophy cabinet.

 

 

The Winger has won a Silverware at every club where he has played, save for a brief stint at Levante in LaLiga.
He won the league and Cup at Trencin in Slovakia and was League champion with KAA Gent in Belgium.
On Saturday the 26 year-old was much involved for his team creating chances and himself going close on a few occasions in the first half.
Eventually though, the Canaries got made pressure pay, they started the second half with as much aggressiveness as the first and were awarded a penalty from a hand ball situation.
Frenchman Ludovic Blas stepped forward to take the kick and he duly converted striking the ball hard through the middle.
The goal was all she wrote and Nantes picked up their fourth Coupe de France title and their first silverware in 21 years.
Victory in the Cup also means Kombouaré’s team will compete at next season’s Europa League.

