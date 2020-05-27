Moses Simon Denies FC Nantes Deal

By
Moses Ojewunmi
-
0
107
Moses SIMON of Nantes scores a goal during the French Cup match between FC Nantes and Olympique Lyonnais on January 18, 2020 in Nantes, France. (Photo by Eddy Lemaistre/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Moses Simon debunked media reports that he has completed a permanent transfer to FC Nantes permanent.

The Winger who has been on loan at Ligue Un side FC Nantes made 26 appearances in his debut season and scored 5 goals.

 

Moses reportedly agreed a four-year deal with the Ligue Un side earlier after Nantes lodged in €5 million to acquire the player’s services on a permanent basis.

 

The player has now debunked the reports and revealed “nothing” has been agreed.

 

“I’m only seeing it online, nothing about it is true for now,” Moses was quoted by Ojora Babatunde.

 

Moses Simon joined Levante from Belgian side Gent in 2018, but was not given enough playing time by Spanish LaLiga side.

 

He then joined Nantes on a season loan deal last summer and discovered his form.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here