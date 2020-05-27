Moses Simon Denies FC Nantes Deal

Moses Simon debunked media reports that he has completed a permanent transfer to FC Nantes permanent.

The Winger who has been on loan at Ligue Un side FC Nantes made 26 appearances in his debut season and scored 5 goals.

Moses reportedly agreed a four-year deal with the Ligue Un side earlier after Nantes lodged in €5 million to acquire the player’s services on a permanent basis.

The player has now debunked the reports and revealed “nothing” has been agreed.

“I’m only seeing it online, nothing about it is true for now,” Moses was quoted by Ojora Babatunde.

Moses Simon debunks fake news of Nantes permanent move. Moses Simon 🗣 I’m only seeing it online, nothing about it is true for now.#mosessimon #nantes #frenchligue1 pic.twitter.com/2JPd0vB5yu — Ojora Babatunde (@ojbsports) May 26, 2020

Moses Simon joined Levante from Belgian side Gent in 2018, but was not given enough playing time by Spanish LaLiga side.

He then joined Nantes on a season loan deal last summer and discovered his form.