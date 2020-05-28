Moses Simon dedicates Nantes player of the season award to wife, Ibukun

Super Eagles forward Moses Daddy-Ajala Simon has dedicated his latest achievement to his beautiful wife, Ibukun Sarah Simon.

The GBS Academy product was voted FC Nantes player of the season by fans of the club on Wednesday after winning 40% of vote cast.

“I think one of the best Season for me I could still remember vividly I had this kind of season with Genk in Belgium where I played in the Champions League, that first season it was awesome to know that I was voted the best player of FC Nantes this season I give Glory to God and I dedicate this moment to my beloved wife who stood by me throughout the season its not easy to manage the family for me at the end of the day the arrival of my newborn baby a double blessing for me,” he said.

The former Trencin forward concluded that he has not make decisions over where he will be playing his football next season.

“I look forward for a better season if I will remain with FC Nantes in France or return back to Spain the future lies in the hands of God and as well my manager.”

Simon received his first call-up to the Nigeria national team by coach Daniel Amokachi in March 2015 and made his debut on the 25th of the same month in an international friendly against Uganda, when he replaced Anthony Ujah.

The 24-year-old has now made 33 appearances for the Super Eagles and has scored five goals in return.

