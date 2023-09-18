Moses Simon Cops Three Points for Nantes

Joseph Obisesan
Moses Simon
Moses Simon during the Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot 63 and Football Club de Nantes. (Photo by Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Moses Simon emerged the hero for Nantes in their Ligue 1 clash against Clermont, securing a 1-0 away victory in the Ligue 1.

Simon netted the winning goal in the 48th minute marking first league goal of the season.

 

 

The 28-year-old, who had faced some challenges in finding his top form this season, played the entire duration of the match.

This victory was a significant one for Nantes as it was also their first win of the season.

Following this win, Pierre Aristouy’s side climbed to 15th place on the Ligue 1 table with five points from five games.

