Moses Simon Cops Three Points for Nantes By Joseph Obisesan - September 18, 2023

Moses Simon during the Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot 63 and Football Club de Nantes. (Photo by Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images) Moses Simon emerged the hero for Nantes in their Ligue 1 clash against Clermont, securing a 1-0 away victory in the Ligue 1. Simon netted the winning goal in the 48th minute marking first league goal of the season. The 28-year-old, who had faced some challenges in finding his top form this season, played the entire duration of the match. This victory was a significant one for Nantes as it was also their first win of the season. Following this win, Pierre Aristouy's side climbed to 15th place on the Ligue 1 table with five points from five games.