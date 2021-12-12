Moses Simon comes off to bench to score fantastic winner in Five-goal thriller

Substitute Moses Simon scored a 90th minute winner to help Nantes with a comeback win in a Ligue 1 fixture against Lens on Friday night.
Simon had come off the bench in the second half of the encounter with the score tied at 2-2, and after 20 minutes on the pitch the Nigerian scored a from a fine strike inside the box.
Lens saw out a 2-0 lead in the first half, but relinquished the position just five minutes after the restart.
23 year-old Randal Kolo-Muani grabbed a brace, his first goal came in the 49th minute and eight minutes later he was celebrating again after he leveled up for the hosts.
The win moves them to 10th place and a spot above Lille, who could climb even higher up with a win when they face Lyon on Sunday.
