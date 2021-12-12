Moses Simon comes off to bench to score fantastic winner in Five-goal thriller

Moses Simon celebrates after scoring in the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Lens. Photo credit | IG (fcnantes)

Substitute Moses Simon scored a 90th minute winner to help Nantes with a comeback win in a Ligue 1 fixture against Lens on Friday night.

Simon had come off the bench in the second half of the encounter with the score tied at 2-2, and after 20 minutes on the pitch the Nigerian scored a from a fine strike inside the box.
Lens saw out a 2-0 lead in the first half, but relinquished the position just five minutes after the restart.
23 year-old Randal Kolo-Muani grabbed a brace, his first goal came in the 49th minute and eight minutes later he was celebrating again after he leveled up for the hosts.
The win moves them to 10th place and a spot above Lille, who could climb even higher up with a win when they face Lyon on Sunday.

 

Arokodare’s brace inspires Amiens victory against Grenoble Foot

 

Tosin Arokodare scored a first-half brace to inspire Amiens to a 4-1 win against Grenoble Foot in a Ligue 2 game on Saturday.

Arokodare netted in the 35th and 44th minutes to ease his team into a comfortable lead.
In the second half Senegal’s Aliou Badji added another brace to effectively end the contest. Grenoble did get a consolation goal in the 85th minute through Achille Anani.
Meanwhile, Tosin Arokodare’s performance also boosted Amiens relegation survival battle as they jumped to 12th spot but are just two points clear of the drop zone.

