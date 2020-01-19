Moses Simon bemoans Nantes French Cup Exit

FC Nantes winger Moses Simon is displeased with his team home defeat to Lyon, in their French Cup round of 32 clash on Saturday.

Nantes were bundled out of the French Cup after falling to a 4-3 loss to Lyon at Stade de la Beaujoire.

The Super Eagles star played the duration of the match and gave a good account of himself, having a hand in all three Nantes goals.

Lyon started the game the better side and raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening nine minutes courtesy Rayan Cherki’s efforts.

The home team however reduced the deficit in the 16th minute after Renaud Emond connected well with a through pass from Simon.

Lyon then restored their 2-goal cushion eight minutes before half-time following Martin Terrier’s strike.

Moussa Dembele made it 4-1 for the visitors in the 69th minute after finishing off an exquisite through ball from Rayan Cherki.

The 24-year-old Simon led an unlikely charge late on and set up Imran Louza in the 82nd minute before scoring his side’s third to put Nantes within two goals of their opponents.

But it wasn’t to be for the Canaries as Lyon held on to progress to the round of 16.

Despite the defeat, Simon thanked Nantes fans for their support to the team.

He also stated that they will have to put the disappointing result behind them.

NFF celebrates former Super Falcons goalkeeper Dede

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has felicitated with former Super Falcons goalkeeper and two-time AWCON winner, Precious Dede, as she turned 40 on Saturday.

Dede was one of the longest serving female player the country ever had having made 99 appearances.

She has been in many Nigerian squads over the years, including the Women’s World Cup tournaments of 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015.

Also she featured in the Olympic tournaments at Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, and the African Women’s Championship tournaments of 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2014, winning it twice (2010, 2014).

The NFF tweeted birthday greetings to the former Shot Stopper:

Happy birthday former Super Falcons shot stopper and multiple AWCON winners, Precious Dede.

Dede announced her retirement in March 2016, having played 99 games for the senior national team. At the time of her retirement, she had been the longest serving player in the squad.

The Lagos-born goalkeeper is currently the goalkeeper trainer of the India women’s U-17 national team.