Moses Simon Bags Another Award in Nantes

Moses Simon’s match winner over OGC Nice in October has been voted Nantes mid-season best goal.

Simon has been brilliant for the Canaries this term, contributing 35% of the side’s goal in the league so far.

The Nigerian won a total of 31.7 per cent of fans vote online to pick the award which was announced on the club’s Twitter handle on Friday.

He was also impressive in the 8-0 annihilation of Paris FC in the French Coupe de la Ligue back in October, where he scored a hat-trick.

The Winger, on loan from Levante, has scored five goals and recorded five assists in 19 appearances in all competitions for Nantes this season.

Simon was voted Nantes player of the Month twice, He will hope to maintain his scoring form when the team faces Bayonne in the French Cup.