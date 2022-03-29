Moses Simon admits He must Raise his game against Ghana

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has vowed fans will ‘see him in form’ in the second leg of the World Cup play-off against Ghana in Abuja.
Simon had a sub par performance in the first leg in Kumasi where the Super Eagles were held to a goalless draw by the Ghana Black Stars.
However, the player refuted suggestions he was caged in Kumasi like he was at the AFCON in the crucial game against Tunisia.
‘Football is a team sport and every player’s role compliments another,’ said Simon in the pre match conference.
‘I won’t say I was caged because perhaps it was just a bad day at the office for me.’
Moses Simon is one of a select group of players to have started every single game for the Super Eagles in 2022 World Cup qualifying along with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.