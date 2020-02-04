Moses relishes life at Inter Milan

Ex-international, Victor Moses has admitted that he’s adapting well to life in Italy following his temporary move to Inter Milan from Chelsea.

Moses, 29, ended his Fenerbahce loan spell to reunite with Antonio Conte, at the San Siro.

His acquisition by the Italian tactician completes a trident buy from the English Premier League which also includes Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen.

And Moses, who made his first Serie A start during Inter’s 2-0 win over Udinese on Sunday, says he’s enjoying his stay at his new club.

“I am settling in very well. I knew (Ashley) Young, Lukaku … Inter is like a family for me. We are close at all times, and this is the most important thing. If we want to win, we have to work hard,”He told Tribal Football.

The former Wigan Athletic player also praised his teammates for their character in the victory over Udinese.

“We worked hard, we knew it was a difficult trip. We approached the game very well, we gave everything and in the end, it is the victory that came, thanks to great teamwork. Juventus’ victory could have put pressure on us, but we won by persevering with our work culture. That will help us win many other matches.”