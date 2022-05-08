Moses on “another level” in Spartak Moscow win at Ural

Victor Moses picks up the MOTM award for his goal and assist in the Russia Premier League match against Ural. Photo | Twitter (fcsm_eng)

Spartak Moscow described the performance of Victor Moses as being on a “different level” in the Russia Premier League match away at Ural on Saturday.

Moses provided one and scored too as Spartak beat the hosts 3-1 at the Ekaterinburg Arena.
It was only the Winger’s second goal and as many assists in 24 league appearances, but he did walk home with the Man of the Match award.

 

 

The 31 year-old registered five shots in the game – a joint high in the contest. He added 4 completed dribbles and 1 block to his stats on the day.

 

Spartak scored three first half goals, Shamar Nicholson with the opener (11′) and doubled the lead fifteen minutes latter from a Victor Moses assist.
In the 30th minute Moses squeezed one in from a tight angle to make it 3 nil.
The hosts got what proved a consolation though, Leo Goglichidze (55′) reduced the deficit in the second half, but the Spartak Moscow held on for a comfortable win.

 

 

Ejuke’s CSKA Moscow lose at Home

 

In Moscow, Chidera Ejuke was a second half Substitute in the League match against PFC Sochi on Saturday.

Ejuke was introduced in the 58th minute with CSKA Moscow trailing 1-0 from an Artyom Makarchuk as early as minute 10.
Despite controlling possession, Aleksey Berezutskiy’s side could not make it count and only managed a single shot on target in the game.
The introduction of Ejuke didn’t quite change the contest much. He had only 19 touches, 2 shots and completed 5 dribbles. The hosts even had a player sent off late.
So far this term, the Winger has contributed 5 goals and 3 assists all season and can only hope CSKA will move into the top three – with two rounds of games left.
CSKA Moscow are in 4th position on the league table and have the possibility of picking six points.

