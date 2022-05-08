Moses on “another level” in Spartak Moscow win at Ural

Spartak Moscow described the performance of Victor Moses as being on a “different level” in the Russia Premier League match away at Ural on Saturday.
Moses provided one and scored too as Spartak beat the hosts 3-1 at the Ekaterinburg Arena.
It was only the Winger’s second goal and as many assists in 24 league appearances, but he did walk home with the Man of the Match award.
Victor Moses was on a different level today 🔥
1 goal, 1 assist and the MOTM award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Bw3yW9X1l9
— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) May 7, 2022
The 31 year-old registered five shots in the game – a joint high in the contest. He added 4 completed dribbles and 1 block to his stats on the day.
Spartak scored three first half goals, Shamar Nicholson with the opener (11′) and doubled the lead fifteen minutes latter from a Victor Moses assist.
In the 30th minute Moses squeezed one in from a tight angle to make it 3 nil.
The hosts got what proved a consolation though, Leo Goglichidze (55′) reduced the deficit in the second half, but the Spartak Moscow held on for a comfortable win.
Ejuke’s CSKA Moscow lose at Home