Moses in Action as Inter Milan force Three Horse Title race in Serie A with Win Over Sampdoria

By
Tunde Williams
-
0
26
MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 21: Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale celebrates with team-mates after scoring the second goal during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on June 21, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani - Inter/Getty Images)

Victor Moses made a second half appearance for Inter Milan as they restart their league campaign on a winning note on Sunday.

The Serie A returned this week after being suspended for over 110 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Inter Milan’s coach Antonio Conte started his compatriot Antonio Candreva in the wing back role, but was replaced by the former Super Eagles winger at the later stage of the game.

 

Belgian striker Lukaku struck from 10 yards to give Inter the lead with his 18th league goal of the season at the Giuseppe Meazza.

 

Lukaku’s strike partner Lautaro Martinez made it 2-0 three minutes after half hour after connecting perfectly with Lukaku’s cross.

 

Sampdoria pulled one back through Morten Thorsby from close range, but Moses and his teammates held for a nervy win.

 

The win means Inter are third with 57 points, six behind leaders Juventus.

