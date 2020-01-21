Moses heading to Milan to finalise Inter switch

Former Super Eagles Victor Moses was spotted boarding a plane to Italy in order to seal his loan move from Chelsea to Inter Milan .

The player has spent the last twelve months with Turkish side Fernebache and will join the Serial A challenger on loan with the option of making the deal permanent .

Reports says Inter Milan will have to pay ten million pounds to sign the player fully from Chelsea after his loan spell .

Victor Moses however seems to be happy to reunite with his former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as he was spotted smiling while on his way to Milan as the deal inches closer.

Moses enjoyed his time under the Italian manager , winning the premier league and FA Cup before he was sent out of the club following the arrival Maurizio Sarri.

Moses will join the growing list of premier league the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young to have switched to Italy .