Moses delivers for Nantes in win over Metz

Simon Moses registered two assists on Sunday as Nantes secured a 2-0 win against Metz at the Stade de la Beaujoire.
Moses was Nantes’ best player on the day, contributing on both sides of the pitch – a follow up from last week’s assist in the 1-1 draw with AS Monaco.
His first assist on Sunday came with just 12 minutes into the game, serving up for Randal Kolo Muani.
The Nigerian added to his goal contribution yet again, in the second half. Ludovic Blas the beneficiary of the assist this time around doubled for the Canaries.
