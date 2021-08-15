Moses delivers for Nantes in win over Metz

Metz's French Algerian defender Dylan Bronn (R) fights for the ball with Nantes' Nigerian midfielder Moses Simon during the French L1 football match between FC Nantes and FC Metz at the La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Simon Moses registered two assists on Sunday as Nantes secured a 2-0 win against Metz at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Moses was Nantes’ best player on the day, contributing on both sides of the pitch – a follow up from last week’s assist in the 1-1 draw with AS Monaco.
His first assist on Sunday came with just 12 minutes into the game, serving up for Randal Kolo Muani.
The Nigerian added to his goal contribution yet again, in the second half. Ludovic Blas the beneficiary of the assist this time around doubled for the Canaries.

 

Sunday’s game, the second of the new season, saw Antoine Kombouare’s side move to 5th place on the table with four points from a possible six.
Next up for Nantes is a trip to Rennes in a Ligue Un fixture.

