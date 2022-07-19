Morocco vs Nigeria WAFCON semi-final Match sets new African Record

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria has set the record for the biggest attendance in a Women’s football game in Africa.
According to official records a total of 45,562 spectators were at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah to watch the host, Morocco, reach their first ever WAFCON final.
History was made today ! Thank you all for supporting our phenomenal girls 🙏#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 #OneGameOneFamily #TeamMorocco pic.twitter.com/P40LpSNYdM
— Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) July 19, 2022
In the tournament’s 24-year history and its 12 editions, the WAFCON 2022 has seen a bigger media coverage and the final could set new records in the competition.
However, the numbers from Monday night isn’t even in the top 10 biggest attendance at an women’s international game.
The record attendance at an International women’s game stands at 90,185 and it was set 23 years ago in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between USA and China.
USA WNT have six of the top 10 highest record attendances in the history of Women’s International football.
Biggest Attendance at Women’s Int’l Games