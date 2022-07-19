Morocco vs Nigeria WAFCON semi-final Match sets new African Record

Adebanjo
Nigeria's Ifeoma Onumonu in action against Morocco in the WAFCON 2022 semi-final at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah. A record attendance of 45,562 spectators watched the match on Monday night in Rabat. Photo | Twitter (NGSuper_Falcons)

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria has set the record for the biggest attendance in a Women’s football game in Africa.

According to official records a total of 45,562 spectators were at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah to watch the host, Morocco, reach their first ever WAFCON final.

 

 

 

In the tournament’s 24-year history and its 12 editions, the WAFCON 2022 has seen a bigger media coverage and the final could set new records in the competition.
However, the numbers from Monday night isn’t even in the top 10 biggest attendance at an women’s international game.
The record attendance at an International women’s game stands at 90,185 and it was set 23 years ago in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between USA and China.
USA WNT have six of the top 10 highest record attendances in the history of Women’s International football.

 

Biggest Attendance at Women’s Int’l Games

1999 USA v China: 90,185
2021 USA v Japan: 80,203
2019 England v Germany: 77,768
2022 England v Austria: 68,871
2019 USA v Netherlands: 57,900
2019 England v USA: 53,512
2015 USA v Japan: 53,341
2019 Netherlands v Sweden: 48,452
2019 France v USA: 45,595
2019 USA v Chile: 45,594

2022 Morocco v Nigeria: 45,562 (African Record)

