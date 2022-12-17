Morocco to end fairytale World cup on a high

The Atlas Lions of Morocco have already surpassed expectations as they became the first African team to finish in the top four at the FIFA World Cup tournament, and today they have a chance to cement that legacy by finishing third, another record for an African side.
However standing in the way of Morocco and a date with destiny, is Luka Modric and his Croatian Army.
Zlatko Dalic and his boys will be aiming to also finish well as finishing third will provide some satisfaction for Croatia, that they are consistently up there with the very best.
When Morocco and Croatia squared up in the first game of their group encounter, neither would have envisaged they will be playing a third place playoff after that boring nil-nil encounter.
However, both teams stepped it up after that encounter and never looked back, now they battle for the third place spot in Qatar.
Walid Regragui has urged his players to go for it and shake off the Semi-finals disappointment against France.
Morocco gave a good account of themselves in that encounter against France, although they were outdone by injury woes and Regragui will be sweating over the fitness and availability of some key players especially in defense.
Luka Modric will be aiming to get his hands on another world cup medal as he makes his final appearance at the tournament, while the likes of Hakimi, Ziyech and Youssef En Nesyri will be hoping to crown their fairy tale run at the World Cup with something way more tangible than paper stats.