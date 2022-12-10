Morocco to continue fairy tale run with clash against Portugal

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
91
Morocco's players take part in a training session at the Al Duhail SC Stadium in Doha on December 9, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Morocco will be aiming to make history when they take on Portugal in the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The venue will be Al Thumama Stadium, and the Atlas Lions want to become the first African team to reach the last four of the tournament.

Morocco have been in great form in Qatar and are still unbeaten, reaching the knock out stages as top of their group.

In the round of 16, they pipped Spain on penalties to set this clash against Ronaldo and Co.

Portugal will be feeling confident after they dismantled Switzerland 6-1.

Regardless of the their head to head, Portugal are favorites to reach the Semi-finals; for the first time since 2006, while Morocco will be aiming to achieve that feat for the first time in their history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here