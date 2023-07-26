Morocco Receives Apology Over Gay Question During Presser

In a recent press conference held ahead of Morocco’s Women’s World Cup opener against Germany, BBC officials have offered an apology for an “inappropriate” question posed by one of their reporters to Atlas Lioness captain, Ghizlane Chebbak.
During the press conference, which was intended to focus on football-related matters, the reporter from BBC asked Chebbak about the presence of gay players in Morocco’s squad and inquired about their experiences in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal.