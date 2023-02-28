Moroccan Who’s Africa’s Most Dangerous Player Can Inflict Double Pain on Nigeria, Osimhen

It’s Achraf Hakimi again! That’s the name to fear if you’re a Nigerian football fan who has lived long enough, waiting to see another Super Eagles star crowned Africa’s Best.
The equivalent of that award but on a global scale held Monday night; it was an event of pomp with sadly, the contrasting sombre feel to the most exciting sport ever, at The FIFA Best.
Truly, can’t say it was unexpected, but more than a footnote, officially Lionel Messi will need more room in this individual honors collection cabinet.
Yet, while the World Cup winner’s return to the Cynosure – since the epic showdown in Qatar last December – was the event’s highlight, the presence of Moroccan, Achraf Hakimi not only among the top 10 nominees, but also the FIFPro XI didn’t go unnoticed.
📽️ This is the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men's #World11.
⭐️ Where legends are made.@FIFAWorldCup | #TheBest pic.twitter.com/EHfkMIfE8R
— FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) February 27, 2023