Moroccan Who's Africa's Most Dangerous Player Can Inflict Double Pain on Nigeria, Osimhen

Adebanjo
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Achraf Dari of Morocco celebrates 1-1 with Youssef En Nesyri of Morocco, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco during the World Cup match between Croatia v Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Doha Qatar (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

It’s Achraf Hakimi again! That’s the name to fear if you’re a Nigerian football fan who has lived long enough, waiting to see another Super Eagles star crowned Africa’s Best.

The equivalent of that award but on a global scale held Monday night; it was an event of pomp with sadly, the contrasting sombre feel to the most exciting sport ever, at The FIFA Best.

Truly, can’t say it was unexpected, but more than a footnote, officially Lionel Messi will need more room in this individual honors collection cabinet.

Yet, while the World Cup winner’s return to the Cynosure – since the epic showdown in Qatar last December – was the event’s highlight, the presence of Moroccan, Achraf Hakimi not only among the top 10 nominees, but also the FIFPro XI didn’t go unnoticed.

Hakimi, 24, was one of Morocco’s best players at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and before that, he was one of the most consistent African at club level, where incidentally, he shares the same locker room and pitch with Lionel Messi.

Without a doubt, the Spain-born Super star is in the conversation for Africa’s Men POTY, an honors list he’d share with Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, when CAF decides to publish – anytime soon we hope.

Unlike the goal poacher, Hakimi’s strength has never been scoring bucket loads, but we’ve seen him score some incredible goals.

However, when he’s not pulling those breathtaking free kicks, he’s combining defensive duties quite exceptionally with his bursting runs and crosses to find attacking teammates.

The year under review, he caught the eyes; and even the endorsement of Kylian Mbappe helped boost that profile similarly.

When as a youngster just emerging, he had stopped Nigeria’s dominance – Zambia’s Patson Daka was in between – in the CAF Youth Player, where Alex Iwobi, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala had been tossing the award back and forth.

Hence, it makes for an interesting wait and battle when NT captains, Coaches and the Media cast their votes for the new king of African football.

Will it be Hakimi or the sizzling hot striker, Osimhen, who is on the verge of becoming Serie A’s top scorer and destined to deliver Napoli their first Scudetto in over 30 years?

Or could there possibly be a dark horse in this race?

