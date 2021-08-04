More problems for Hayatou! FIFA Bans former CAF President for One year

Four years on since his failed bid to return as CAF President, the Adjudicatory Chamber of FIFA has slapped a one-year ban on Issa Hayatou for a breach the organization’s code.

Hayatou was charged and found guilty in his handling of a TV and Marketing deal with French company Lagardère Sport between 2014 and 2017.

According to the ruling the actions of the former head of African football, “was detrimental and caused significant damage to CAF (both financially, in the amount of EGP 200 million, as well as to its reputation).”

The Chamber thus found Hayatou guilty of a breach of Article 15 “of the current edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”

The verdict, clarifying the extent of the ban states that the former interim FIFA President will not take part in:

…any kind of football-related activity at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for one year. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 30,000 has been imposed on Mr Hayatou.

FIFA published the decision, Tuesday, on its website: See full decision

By implication, it also means that Hayatou will not be attending the CAF Africa Cup of Nations which is scheduled to hold next year in his native Cameroon.

The former CAF President had played a big role in helping Cameroon win the rights to host the continental event.

Tagged the 2021 AFCON, the 33 edition of the competition kicks off in January 2022.