More pre-season worry for Ndidi and Iheanacho in Leicester defeat to Wycombe

Another pre-season game and another defeat for Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho with Leicester City as they fell 1-0 to Wycombe on Thursday.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers might say he’s working on his side’s fitness, but the defeat including the penalty loss to Burton will be a cause for concern.

“That’s what they’re for, getting fitness in. The result didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to today, but I suppose we will bounce back and go again on Saturday,” City’s 20 year-old LB Luke Thomas said afterwards.

The attackers have not scored in two games against relatively less prominent sides, both Jamie Vardy and Iheanacho have been handed minutes sparring.

In the latest pre-season friendly, the Foxes fell to an 80th minute Daryl Horgan goal.

Forward Iheanacho was a second half substitute, coming on for Vardy after the restart.

On Saturday the Foxes return again for their third tune up game in pre-season and it’ll be a trip to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium against QPR.