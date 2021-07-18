More pre-season Misery for Simon Moses and Nantes teammates

Two defeats and one victory, Nantes fans will be taking stock of their team’s pre-season and might have some reservations as the French Ligue 1 season is just around the corner.

Nantes had a poor 2020-21 season, guaranteeing the top flight status only on away goals difference in the playoff against Toulouse, but even if the games are just preparatory, they seem to suggest the team hasn’t turned the corner.

Antoine Kombouaré has had the full compliment of his squad available for at least the last two friendlies, but their results haven’t been inspiring.

On Sunday, the Canary Boss had Nigerian winger Simon Moses available for selection but will be called off the bench against Niort at the Stade de la Source.

However, the 8 times Ligue 1 champions were stunned by lower division side from a Mathis Ansart’s strike in the 81st minute.

Next for the them is another pre-season friendly against Stade Brestois.