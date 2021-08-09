More Misery for Hassan and SonderjyskE as League season’s rot continues

The new Danish SuperLiga season isn’t going all according to plan for Rilwan Hassan and SonderjyskE as they failed yet again to record a win following the 1-0 defeat to league leaders Randers at the weekend.

Hassan joined SonderjyskE from Midtjylland in 2019 where he won the League title twice and the Danish Cup.

In his first season at SE the Wide attacker also won the Cup, but that fairy tale seems to be over and they’ve struggled to pick up their season.

So far they are 8th on the log with a single win in four games, Sunday’s 1-0 defeat compiling the team’s woes.

The 30 year-old Nigerian was in action for 74 minutes against Randers and was shut out. He’s yet to open his goal account for the season.