Monday Odigie plays Down Bendel Insurance Favorite Tag

In spite of his team unbeaten run in the first stanza of the NPFL season, Bendel Insurance coach Monday Odigie has downplayed suggestions that the team are one of the favorites for the league title.

Bendel Insurance completed their nine rounds of matches in the League with a narrow 1-0 win over eight-time champions, Enyimba FC at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Sitting top of Group A, the newly promoted side have surprised many with their early season form, but Odigie has suggested that the team won’t rest on its oars.

“We still have more games to play in the second half of the season,” Odigie told reporters after the victory against Enyimba.

“Winning the league isn’t our priority as we want to focus more on maintaining a high level of performance in our remaining fixtures.

“Our team is young, so they need to be thirsty for success. If all this can be done, success will surely come.”

Meanwhile on social media, after the win the Benin-based posted a picture of a fallen Elephant, a slight dig at Enyimba.

It’s full-time at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

It is the fall of the Elephant in Benin and the fans are all feasting on the giant animal with their knives, forks, spoons and plate with liquid of joy!

BENDEL INSURANCE 1-0 ENYIMBA INT’ #BENENY#NPFL23#BendelInsurance pic.twitter.com/oS8QtGbUgv

— Bendel Insurance FC Official (@BendelInsurance) February 19, 2023

Enyimba are nicknamed the Peoples’ Elephant and the victory comes as a signature win for the modest club.