Moffi Rediscovers Scoring Form against Favourite Opponent

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was on the score sheet in Lorient’s 2-2 draw at home against AS Monaco.
The Nigerian striker has been in a bit of a dry spell as he had failed to find the back of the net for club and country in five games (friendlies included), but a visit from Monaco was all the forward needed for a rejuvenation and he converted against his favourite opposition.
Moffi has found the back of the net four times in five appearances against Monaco and would have loved his strike to be the match winner, but a dying minute equalizer from Monaco snatched one point for the visitors.
For a game with four goals, the goals came pretty late, it was a very close encounter until Monaco took the initiative.
Breel Embolo was the man to open the scoring in the 62nd minute to put Monaco ahead, but Lorient had other ideas and equalized and then took the lead 15 minutes after.
Dango Quattara grabbed the equalizer in the 75th minute before laying an assist for Terem Moffi two minutes after.
Monaco however rallied back as Wissam Ben Yedder scored from close range two minutes into stoppage time.
The strike now takes Moffi’s goal record to 11 in 17 games, level with Neymar and just two goals adrift of Kylian Mbappe.