Moffi pairs Haaland in Europe’s U21 Team of the Month

Lorient striker Terem Moffi has been named in the U-21 Team of the Month in Europe’s top five leagues by Football statistics website.

In order to qualify for the all-star XI, outfielders aged 11 and under and goalkeepers aged 23 and under must have made at least two league appearances in the league under review.

Last month, Moffi showcased his best talents since his move to France, notching 6 goals in 4 appearances, including a hat-trick against Bordeaux.

He also scored a brace against Marseille and a consolation goal in their 4-1 loss to Lens.

In a 4-4-2 formation, Moffi is partnered in attack by Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland.