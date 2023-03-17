Moffi Celebrates Conference League Quarter-final Progress with OGC Nice

OGC Nice marched into the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa Conference League with a 3-1 second leg victory in their round of 16 tie against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.
A goal and and assist from January signing, Terem Moffi inspired a straight forward win for the French side.
Moffi tweeted a day after the game, celebrating the win and his performance.
European Nights⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kuLy61paV2
The first-leg ended 1-0 at the Stadionul Zimbru in Chişinău.
It OGC Nice’s first appearance in the last eight of the competition.