Moffi Celebrates Conference League Quarter-final Progress with OGC Nice

By
Adebanjo
-
0
78
Terem Moffi celebrates his goal. (Photo by Pascal Della Zuana/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

OGC Nice marched into the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa Conference League with a 3-1 second leg victory in their round of 16 tie against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

A goal and and assist from January signing, Terem Moffi inspired a straight forward win for the French side.

Moffi tweeted a day after the game, celebrating the win and his performance.

European Nights⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kuLy61paV2

— Terem Moffi (@7erem_) March 17, 2023

The first-leg ended 1-0 at the Stadionul Zimbru in Chişinău.

It OGC Nice’s first appearance in the last eight of the competition.

 

 

Heartbreak for Uche Agbo’s Slovan Bratislava

Meanwhile, in another game midfielder Uche Agbo was on the bench when Slovan Bratislava hosted FC Basel in the Conference League, round of 16 second leg match.

Agbo, 27, has only managed to get bit part roles in Bratislava’s first team.

On Thursday, the Nigerian watched the entire game from the bench, it ended 2-2 after extra-time (2-2 in the first-leg). The game was decided on penalties and Basel won 4-1.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here