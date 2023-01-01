Moffi, Bonke back to Winning Ways with Lorient

Lorient's Nigerian forward Terem Moffi (R) shoots the ball pass Angers' Slovenian defender Miha Blazic during the French L1 football match between SCO Angers and FC Lorient at The Raymond Kopa Stadium in Angers, western France on January 1, 2023. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

FC Lorient bounced back to winning ways, and from the brink of defeat against Angers in their Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

Abdallah Sima proved the hero and villain, after his goal gave Angers the lead, but also scored an own goal to level the score line.

Sima’s 10th minute goal put the hosts ahead, but in the 79th minute, the Senegalese forward unfortunately turned the ball into his own net.

Nine minutes later, Les Merlus completed the turn around as Enzo Le Fee scored the match winner.

The victory comes as a relief for Régis Le Bris whose side had been winless in their last six league games – lost three matches.

Meanwhile, Nigerian duo Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke were both named as starters.

Bonke would eventually go on to play just over an hour in the game before he was subbed off.

The Midfielder completed 3 tackles, 2 interceptions and a clearance from his 37 touches on the ball. His compatriot played the entire duration but failed to add to his goal tally.

Moffi has 10 goals in 16 league appearances, but has now failed to score in back to back games.

