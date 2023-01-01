Moffi, Bonke back to Winning Ways with Lorient

FC Lorient bounced back to winning ways, and from the brink of defeat against Angers in their Ligue 1 game on Sunday.
Abdallah Sima proved the hero and villain, after his goal gave Angers the lead, but also scored an own goal to level the score line.
Sima’s 10th minute goal put the hosts ahead, but in the 79th minute, the Senegalese forward unfortunately turned the ball into his own net.
Nine minutes later, Les Merlus completed the turn around as Enzo Le Fee scored the match winner.
The victory comes as a relief for Régis Le Bris whose side had been winless in their last six league games – lost three matches.
Célébration de victoire pour nos joueurs devant nos supporters 🧡🐟🖤 pic.twitter.com/YornlEc6jf
— FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) January 1, 2023